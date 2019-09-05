Ezekiel Elliott Donates $100,000 to Salvation Army After Signing Big Contract

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is a very rich man as he will make $103 million over the next eight years. And one of the first things he did with his new money is helping out the local fans that need assistance. Elliott and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones held a press conference to announce the contract signing and Elliott announced he will donate $100,000 to the Salvation Army.

“In my time here in Dallas, I’ve formed a really good relationship with the Salvation Army,” Zeke said via TMZ … “And I wanted to pledge $100,000 to help them build their new facility to help support the people of need in Dallas.”

Helping out the Salvation Army is nothing new for Elliott. Last year, Elliott put in $21 in a Salvation Army red kettle after scoring a touchdown and he asked fans to match his donation. It led to the Cowboys donating a total of $42,000 according to 105.3 The Fan.

And of course, Elliott actually donated himself to the Salvation Army as he jumped in the red kettle after scoring a touchdown back in 2016.

Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract with $50 million guaranteed. Overall, Elliott will earn $103 million the next eight seasons which makes him the first $100 million running back in NFL history.

So now that Elliott signed a new deal and made a big donation to the Salvation Army, the question is how much he’ll play on Sunday in the Cowboys’ season opener against the New York Giants? According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys plan to play Elliott in 20-25 snaps against the Giants. Backup running back Tony Pollard will see his share of action as well as fullback Jamize Olawale will also see his share of action. Jane Slater of the NFL Network mentioned that could change depending on how things go the next couple of days.

In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three years. So this contract Elliott signed was earned and now the Cowboys can focus on defending their NFC East title.

With Elliott back in the mix, a strong offensive line and a defense that improved last year, the Cowboys looked poised to make a Super Bowl run this season.