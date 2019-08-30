Ezekiel Elliot Has Dallas Cowboys Fans on the Edge of Their Seat Waiting for His Next Move

The NFL regular season is a week away and there’s no telling what’s going to happen with Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. He’s currently holding out for a new contract and it looks like talks have not progressed which means he could miss a few games this year.

The Pro Bowl running back has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it. It’s been reported the Cowboys have offered Elliott a new contract, but he did not agree to the deal.

The Cowboys have a playoff-caliber team as they finished last season with a 10-6 record and they reached the divisional round of the playoffs. So fans are curious to see what happens next with Elliott.

Zeke to the Steelers

@EzekielElliott come to Pittsburgh you and juju would be a force and appreciated — Toinye Uramshi (@KingQ_Tip) August 30, 2019

This fan wants Elliott to wear black and gold this year. He said, “[Ezekiel Elliott]

come to Pittsburgh you and Juju [Smith-Schuster] would be a force and appreciated.”

It would be very wild to see Elliott in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. But it would also make sense as their former running back, Le’Veon Bell is now a member of the New York Jets.

Waiting for New Contract

Me waiting on some @EzekielElliott and @dallascowboys good news to pop up on my tl 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jmwjH7yy0R — Robert K. Courtney (@kennysmiff) August 30, 2019

This fan is counting down the days until he hears the news of Elliott with a new contract signed. The fan said, Me waiting on some [Ezekiel Elliott] and [Dallas Cowboys] good news to pop up on my tl,” with the Spongebob Squarepants GIF. It’s safe to say the good news won’t come this week or next week. So it looks like the fan will have to wait until the early stages of the season.

Worth Too Much

Zeke is worth way to much to that team. He gets hurt and he won’t get to the next big contract. He overperformed his rookie deal by far. Take Faulk for example, he was worth more to team and should of got paid as highest but didn’t. Not anymore for RB’s — RamsDad619 (@RamsDad619) August 30, 2019

This fan realizes that Elliott needs to get the deal done now just in case something happens to him. The Twitter user said, “Zeke is worth way too much to that team. He gets hurt and he won’t get to the next big contract. He overperformed his rookie deal by far. Take Faulk for example, he was worth more to team and should of got paid as highest but didn’t. Not anymore for RB’s”.

Wear a Different Jersey

was hoping to wear my @EzekielElliott 21 jersey opening weekend but it will be on the hanger until he signs – so i guess i will dawn the @ChidobeAwuzie 24 Jerz — Staronthehelmet (@staronthehelmet) August 30, 2019

This fan will now have to change jerseys now that it’s likely Elliott won’t be in action for the opener. The fan said, “was hoping to wear my [Ezekiel Elliott] 21 jersey opening weekend but it will be on the hanger until he signs – so I guess I will dawn the [Chidobe Awuzie] 24 Jerz.”

The Cowboys have prepared for Elliott not to be with the team next weekend as they had rookie Tony Pollard get most of the snaps during camp.

Fake an Injury

@EzekielElliott do us a favor and set an example. And if they refuse to pay u may I offer a sugestion. Return and fake an injury. Tell them something doesnt feel right in your foot. Tell them this will continue as long as u dont have a contract. They still have to pay u injured. — Kyle Benhart (@Kyben36) August 30, 2019

This fan has a suggestion for Elliott who has been with the team since 2016. He said, “do us a favor and set an example. And if they refuse to pay [you] may I offer a suggestion. Return and fake an injury. Tell them something [doesn’t] feel right in your foot. Tell them this will continue as long as u don’t have a contract. They still have to pay u injured.”

Order for Elliott

I hereby order @EzekielElliott to accept a contract offer and report to Cowboys camp immediately.



(Am I doing this right?) — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 23, 2019

Garrett Haake of MSNBC has a request for the star running back. He said, “I hereby order [Ezekiel Elliott] to accept a contract offer and report to Cowboys camp immediately. (Am I doing this right?)”

Yes, you are doing it right, Garrett. However, it might be a while before we see Elliott back in action due to him wanting to be the highest-paid running back in the game.

Letter to Elliott

Dear @EzekielElliott,

Don’t let this old ass man steal your shine. You don’t need him. He doesn’t know your worth and doesn’t appreciate you. Let your friends sit you down in the salon chair, shampoo press get him out of your hair. Go live your best life.



– #Eagles fans https://t.co/SX7V8HqGu2 — EROCK (@TheMightyER0CK) August 30, 2019

This Eagles fan has a letter for Elliott and it sounds like he wants him to continue the holdout as long as he can. He wrote, “Dear [Ezekiel Elliott], Don’t let this old ass man steal your shine. You don’t need him. He doesn’t know your worth and doesn’t appreciate you. Let your friends sit you down in the salon chair, shampoo press get him out of your hair. Go live your best life.”

Fantasy Request

Hey Zeke, it’s Luke Beek. I have to lock in my Keeper later this Week.

I have you clicked on as staying, cause I hope that you’re playing… but maybe slide me a DM, on the hush, know what I’m saying?#Zekrets safe with me, won’t tell anybody. Stay Hungry Brother @EzekielElliott — Luke (@LukeBeek) August 29, 2019

This fan wants to know Zeke’s status for the start of the season for the sake of fantasy football. Luke said, “Hey Zeke, it’s Luke Beek. I have to lock in my Keeper later this Week. I have you clicked on as staying, cause I hope that you’re playing… but maybe slide me a DM, on the hush, know what I’m saying?

[Zekrets] safe with me, won’t tell anybody. Stay Hungry Brother.”