Evander Holyfield Admits to Mike Tyson ‘I Bit Someone Too’

It’s been over 20 years since Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield on his ear and it looked like they would never see eye-to-eye because of the incident. However, the boxing legends have patched things up over the years, with Holyfield even recently admitting to biting someone during a match. Holyfield was recently on Tyson’s podcast and he forgave Tyson for the incident and then said he bit someone on the shoulder in the ring.

“Life – life’s always been great’ cause the whole big thing is, I made this plan that I will forgive, ’cause that’s all people ask me – ‘How in the world could you forgive somebody?’ I say, ‘Everything that ever happened, at some point of time, I did it.’ I said, now, ‘Mike bit me.’ I said, now, ‘I bit somebody too!’” Holyfield said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyson went on to say, “Thank you for forgiving me. Thank you, thank you.” Then Holyfield responded, “It just went on TV… Yeah, I bit a guy in the shoulder. He – he dropped me! I didn’t know when you have a concussion, you’ll bite too! The guy dropped me, and I got – I got really – swinging. He grabbed me, and I bit him right on the shoulder. Like this had [mumble] Mike bit me.”

The bite happened in 1997. Tyson was taking on Holyfield to regain the WBA heavyweight title and when things were not going Tyson’s way in the match, he started to bite Holyfield on his ear which caused him to be disqualified in the third round. Tyson also lost his boxing license which he later got back. This was the second time Tyson and Holyfield fought with the first bout going in Holyfield’s way and he gave Tyson the second loss of his career.

And speaking of fighting, Holyfield is set to return to the ring next year. It’s nothing serious as he taking part in a charity event in Japan. The four-time heavyweight champ said, “The big thing is to give people in Japan the opportunity to see the only 4-time heavyweight champion of the world,”

As for Tyson, he’s doing the podcast and he recently claimed he smokes $40,000 worth of marijuana per month. Last year, Tyson broke ground on a 40-acre ranch which is dedicated to marijuana growth.