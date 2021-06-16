Euro 2020 Protester Parachutes Into Stadium, Injures Several Fans After Crash Landing

✖

A protester parachuted into Munich's Allianz Arena before France's win over Germany at Euro 2020 this week. The person crash-landed onto the pitch after injuring several fans. As the man was coming down, he hit overhead camera wires before falling onto fans.

UEFA officials said the stunt led to several people going to the hospital to treat their injuries. The organization added the incident was "reckless and dangerous" and stated "law authorities will take the necessary action.''

Can't believe I just caught this on video. Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he's ok! #GERFRA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PJ49WYdFM9 — Max Merrill (@MaxMerrill_) June 15, 2021

"We as the German football federation condemn it of course, because it wasn't just him, but others that he endangered and injured. It's unacceptable from our point of view," German team spokesman Jens Grittner said per ESPN. "And the incident is being checked by the police, the authorities here in Munich and at UEFA. But of course we also condemn what happened there. It could probably have turned out much worse.''

The parachute had the slogan "KICK OUT OIL" and "Greenpeace" written on it. As the protester landed on the pitch he German players Antonio Rudiger and Robin Gosens approached him before being taken away by security and given medical attention. UEFA has been targeted by Greenpeace protests before. During a Champions League match in 2013, a group of Greenpeace activists got together on the roof of FC Basel's stadium to post a banner protesting Russian oil and Gazprom, which sponsored the visiting team, Schalke 04.

“The paraglider didn’t want to go into the stadium yesterday." Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan said per ABC News. "The pilot wanted to fly over the stadium while maintaining the necessary safety distance and only let a balloon float into the stadium with a message to Volkswagen, a main sponsor, with the demand that they get out of the production of climate-damaging diesel and gasoline engines quicker.

“And there was a technical problem during the flight over — the hand throttle of the electric para motor failed, and because there was no more thrust, the glider suddenly lost height.” Stephan said The protester had to make an emergency landing into the stadium after striking cables on the roof. Stephan added: “We are in the process of clarifying this and are working with everyone and of course we take responsibility and would like to emphasize again that we’re very sorry, and that we apologize to the two people who were harmed."