ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe Tests Positive for Coronavirus

ESPN tennis announcer Patrick McEnroe recently revealed that he is among those that have tested positive for COVID-19. He told his fans on social media Tuesday afternoon and said that he had “got some minor symptoms about 10 or 11 days ago.” McEnroe had gotten tested at a drive-thru center in Westchester County, New York.

“Hey everybody, I’m down here in my basement. I’ve been here about 11 days,” McEnroe said in his video. He revealed that the bad news is that he has tested positive after receiving his results on Tuesday morning. However, McEnroe said that there is good news in that he “feels fine.” He currently feels 100 percent after his symptoms have passed but still remains in self-quarantine with his family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hang in there P-Mac. Glad you’re on the upswing. Best to Melissa and the kids. See you out there soon!” said fellow tennis commentator Brett Haber. Many other colleagues and fellow analysts also showed support on Twitter, expressing their excitement that McEnroe appears to be on the upswing.

McEnroe’s wife Melissa also joined in the conversation. She clarified that the family was not in direct contact with the tennis analyst. She posted a photo that showed the children piled on top of McEnroe. “An old photo obviously. We are waiting for you [heart emoji]” she wrote on Twitter.

McEnroe is a former pro player whose brother is tennis legend, John McEnroe. He has been with ESPN since 1995 and currently serves as a match analyst. McEnroe also calls play-by-play and works as a studio host or analyst. He also previously worked at CBS Sports from 1996-2008.

There have been many prominent figures affected by the coronavirus in recent weeks. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive and were quarantined in Australia. They were able to return home and have since made a return to Los Angeles.

Similarly, The Dark Tower star Idris Elba revealed his own positive test in early March. However, he was forced onto Instagram in order to shut down rampant rumors that he had been “paid” to falsely claim that he had the coronavirus.

The pandemic has impacted the multitudes of people to various degrees. Some have felt ill but have still been able to function. Others, such as former Olympic swimmer Cameron Van der Burgh, could barely walk without becoming fatigued. Many others have died from the virus.

McEnroe had some symptoms and ultimately tested positive, but he believes that he is back to full health. He will remain in quarantine for the coming days in order to prevent spreading the virus to his loved ones.

Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images