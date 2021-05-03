Eric McClure, Former NASCAR Star, Dead at 42

✖

Former NASCAR drive Eric McClure died Sunday in Virginia, his family announced. No details about his death were released. McClure last raced in 2016 and retired after facing several health issues. He published his last post on Twitter Saturday, writing about trying to send a social media message to his fiancee, Keira Brinegar Tibbs.

The Washington County, Virginia sheriff's office told the Associated Press that McClure's body was set to Roanoke for the autopsy. "The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday," his family said in a statement. "They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time."

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends," NASCAR said in its own statement. McClure appeared in three NASCAR Cup Series and had 288 career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2003 and 2016. His best finish was eighth in the 2013 Xfinity Series season opener in Daytona. The Chilhowie, Virginia native was the nephew of Larry McClure, the former co-owner of the Morgan-McClure Motorsports team.

McClure suffered from several health issues, which forced him to retire in 2016. In 2012, he had to miss several races after suffering multiple injuries, including a concussion, from a head-on car wreck at Talladega Superspeedway. He suffered a second concussion in 2015 at Kentucky Speedway. In 2013, he was diagnosed with acute renal failure. In 2019, he told the Bristol Herald Courier he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition that can lead to kidney failure.

“I no longer take little things for granted,” McClure told the Herald Courier at the time. “Whatever the next chapter of my life is, I know that this journey — the pain, the tears, the laughter, new relationships — will be what has prepared me.” McClure said he needed dialysis treatment and emergency surgery to save his limbs.

McClure was married to Miranda McClure from 2004 to 2018. In October 2020, he pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge against Miranda. He was ordered to 12 months of probation, complete substance abuse counseling, and take a mental health assessment. The McClures had seven daughters between the ages of 14 and seven. In January, he got engaged to Brinegar Tibbs.