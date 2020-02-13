‘Mighty Ducks’: First Photos of Disney+ Reboot With Emilio Estevez Released

Emilio Estevez is returning as Gordon Bombay for The Mighty Ducks reboot, which will air on Disney+ and the first photos from the set have been released. The official Twitter account for Disney+ revealed photos of Estevez in hockey gear as well as the kids he’s coaching. Estevez starred in all three Mighty Ducks films in the 1990s.

NO. CHILL. 🚨❄🏒 #EmilioEstevez is BACK as Gordon Bombay! Check out this photo from production on The Mighty Ducks, an Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SSVEDUuO4w — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 13, 2020

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!” Estevez said in a statement. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Fans of the films were pumped to see Estevez back as the lovable coach.

Estevez will join a new cast that includes Lauren Graham who is set to portray Alex, the team’s new coach, Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De’Jon Watts.

This version of the Mighty Ducks will take place in present-day Minnesota. Unlike the 1992 version when the team was an underdog that goes on to win the championship, the Mighty Ducks are now a powerhouse team but will be facing new challenges. Evan, played by Noon, has been cut from the team, so he and his mom, played by Graham, create a team of their own.

The Mighty Ducks movie franchise made over $119 million worldwide. The first film was so successful, it led to Disney getting their own NHL team, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1993. The team is now named the Anaheim Ducks and they won the Stanley Cup in 2007.