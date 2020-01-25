Eli Manning’s Wife Abby McGrew: What to Know

Friday afternoon, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning took to the stage to announce his retirement from the NFL. He was walking away from the league after 16 seasons, all of which he spent with one team, and two victories in the Super Bowl.

Following his speech, Manning turned heads by bringing his family up onto the stage for pictures. He was joined by his wife, Abby McGrew, and their four children in what many viewed as a heartwarming moment.

As they watched the speech and the family moment, users on social media took to Google and other search engines in an effort to find out information about the happy family. Some football fans were unaware that Manning was married and that he had four children.

Who is McGrew? How long have she and Manning been married? Is she also an Ole Miss alum? Football fans had a considerable number of questions about the happy couple, and many of the answers can be found here.

Wedding

Manning and McGrew knew each other from time back at Ole Miss, but they did not become a married couple until an upset victory in Super Bowl XLII following the 2007 season. They headed to Mexico with about 60 loved ones and tied the knot in a ceremony at One & Only Palmilla, a resort along the Sea of Cortez on the Baja Peninsula.

“Welcome to one of the most beautiful weddings I have ever presided over,” the minister said to open the ceremony, per the New York Daily News. Guests in attendance estimated the wedding cost roughly $500,000, but this amount was not verified.

Children

Following Manning’s speech on Friday, he brought his family up on stage. He and his wife have four children together, including three daughters. The oldest child, Ava Frances, is eight. She is joined by Lucy Thomas, 6, Carolina Olivia, 5, and Charlie, 11 months.

McGrew and Charlie turned heads on Friday after they were spotted next to the Lombardi Trophy. Manning brought two of the Super Bowl trophies to New York, which provided his youngest with the opportunity to admire the shiny object.

Charitable Efforts

Back in 2009, Manning was a mere six years into his career and had a considerable amount of time left to make a difference in the Big Apple. He and McGrew opted to celebrate another successful year together by founding the “Eli & Abby Manning Birthing Center” at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Greenwich Village, Manhattan.

This $10 million, five-year project was made possible by the happy couple after they donated an undisclosed amount of money to make the state of the art facility possible. The birthing center would focus on natural childbirth and holistic care that included acupuncture.

Living Large

Over the course of his NFL career, Manning earned a significant amount of money. The Giants quarterback earned a reported $252 million in salary over his 16-year career, per Spotrac. This topped the list of NFL career earnings and was more than his older brother, Peyton, who walked away with roughly $249 million in career earnings.

What did Manning do with this money? He and McGrew purchased multiple homes. They bought a 7,000-square-foot home in the Hamptons in 2016 to serve as a summer own. They also purchased a $4.7 million home in Summit, New Jersey, after selling their waterfront property in Hoboken.

The Beginning and the End

McGrew met Manning when they were both attending Ole Miss, and their relationship has lasted through the NFL Draft and 16 years in the NFL. She moved to New York to work in fashion as he was landing with the Giants during a draft-day trade. McGrew also saw the final game played by her husband.

Manning defeated the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium during the final home game of his career. He led the Giants to a 36-20 victory after throwing two touchdowns and received a standing ovation from those in attendance. McGrew was shown in the luxury box, holding Charlie and clapping as Manning took his final snaps under center.

Brentwood, Tennessee

Prior to attending the University of Mississippi, McGrew actually attended a prestigious school in Tennessee. This private school is known for its football program and has been the home of several future NFL stars, such as Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams, Derek Barnett of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills.

While football is its calling card, the Brentwood Academy is a self-described “college preparatory Christian school.” The school has a goal of preparing students for future pursuits while “nurturing a strong academic work ethic.”

The Fashion World

Manning made his way to New York via draft-day trade between the Giants and the then-San Diego Chargers, but McGrew took a different path. Following her graduation from Ole Miss in 2005, she also headed to the Big Apple and entered the world of fashion.

McGrew took a job as an account executive for fashion designer Pamella Roland, per Athlon Sports. She worked there for a span of time following the move to New York, but the length of her tenure is unclear.

