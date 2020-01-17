Edward Aschoff, ESPN College Football Reporter, Died From Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died on Christmas Eve after what was believed at the time to be a battle with pneumonia. However, his fiancee, Katy Berteau, revealed what Aschoff was dealing with was more serious. Berteau took to Aschoff’s Twitter account to reveal he was dealing with stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs. She said that type of cancer can go undetected until it’s more advanced.

“Both pneumonia and non-Hodgkins lymphoma can trigger HLH in the body and that is seemingly what happened with Edward,” Berteau wrote. “All of this combined is what led to his very rapid decline those last few days, and ultimately his passing.”

She went on to thank the doctors and nurses that took care of Aschoff while he was sick. Berteau is also thankful that the late ESPN personality didn’t go through treatment that can cause pain.

“I hope this information helps people in dealing with this tragedy.,” she added. “It has helped me knowing that his passing was inevitable, and I’m at least grateful he didn’t have to go through the painful treatment and drawn out process of battling the disease.”

At the end of the Twitter thread, Berteau asked to donate money to the Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund at the University of Florida‘s College of Journalism and Communications.

“Florida is my least favorite school however your fianceé was so incredible I will next day air my check because I respected him so much. Honored to support this fund to keep his legacy alive,” a Twitter user responded. “My condolences to you.”

“Still disappointing for the CFB and ESPN community, in addition to friends and family,” another person wrote. “I hope that you’re receiving the same love and support that you’ve spread to folks thru (sic) social media.”

Aschoff was 34 years old when he passed away and he was one of the more respected journalists in the industry. He covered different teams all over the country for the different networks of ESPN such as ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio.

We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement at the time of his passing. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”