Eagles Fan Spotted With Phillie Phanatic Tattoo Engulfing His Belly Button

One Philadelphia Eagles fan showed his love for the Phillies in the most interesting way. Before the game kicked off between the Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, a shirtless Eagles fan was seen with a tattoo with the team logo on his chest. However, the one tattoo that stood out was the Phillie Phanatic, which was engulfing his belly button. The tattoo is perfect because he used his belly button to make it look real.

And that led to many fans responding on social media as one person said “Wow..that’s who you want sitting next to you,” and the fan used the sick face emoji to end the tweet. Another fan said, “Typical Philly fan, they all look like this.”

More fans chimed in with one stating, “Too erotic for my tastes,” while one user chimed in, “I just threw up in my mouth” and another joked, “Welp, the tattoo artist had a lot of canvas to work with.”

There is an @Eagles fan in the stands tonight that has the Phillie Phanatic tattooed on his belly button 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I1xDdp6Ghm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2019

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the fan’s name is Rob Dunphy and he lives in the Philadelphia area. He made the trip to Green Bay with his father and a few friends and tries to attend three road games every season. As seen in the photo, Dunphy has his share of tattoos, but according to his fiance, Taylor Bond, he wants to get more done.

“I wish he would get it all finished already,” Bond said. “A lot of people are asking where Gritty (the Philadelphia Flyers mascot) is. It’s coming … I believe he’s going to be coming out [from] behind the Phanatic. Not 100 percent sure.”

The good news for that Eagles fan is the team was able to come away with a 34-27 win over the Packers. It was a big win for the Eagles because they are now 2-2 on the year and still in the thick of the NFC East race after suffering tough losses to the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions in consecutive weeks.

As for the Phillies, they have been eliminated for playoff contention after getting off to a fast start when the season began. The only bright spot for the Phillies in 2019 has been Bryce Harper as he has hit 34 home runs and drove in 109 runs as of Friday morning.