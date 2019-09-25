Eagles Fan Calls out Nelson Agholor When Discussing Apartment Fire

Philadelphia Eagles fan Hakim Laws was still mad during the wee hours of Monday morning after the team’s home loss to the Detroit Lions. So frustrated with the performance and dropped passes that he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to take a shot at the Eagles while discussing how he helped save multiple people from a burning building. This includes a stiff burn on receiver Nelson Agholor that might go down as one of the best.

The blaze broke out in a three-story building on Philadelphia’s west side around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. Laws was walking by when he saw people hanging out the windows and screaming about children being stuck inside.

As he explained to CBS Philadelphia, Laws helped catch children thrown from a window. But unlike Agholor, he actually made the reception.

“We was catching them, unlike Agholor” He helped catch babies thrown from a window during a fire and called out the Eagles. Philly is different 💀 (via @SteveLindsayCBS)pic.twitter.com/QWHFWOP1ld — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 23, 2019

“Ironically, one of my old co-workers took the ladder off the truck, raised it up,” he said, “and was assisting people down. My man started throwing babies out the window. We was catching them, unlike Agholor.”

To Laws’ point, the former USC standout has struggled mightily during the opening three weeks of the season. Agholor scored two touchdowns on Sunday against the Lions, but he also dropped two critical passes and lost a fumble. This followed up a week two performance against the Falcons where he dropped the game-winning touchdown pass late in regulation.

That being said, Agholor was not the only Eagles player to struggle on Sunday. The team registered seven drops on the day, including an error by JJ Arcega-Whiteside that would have delivered a victory to the team. Tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert also dropped passes on the day. Without starters Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson in the lineup due to injury, this group of receiving options struggled during a frustrating afternoon. Although some believe the mistakes should be placed on quarterback Carson Wentz.

While football is ultimately a team sport that requires any number of factors to determine who wins or loses, that is less important to the Eagles fans following Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The drops by this group of skill players, especially Agholor, were the primary concern.