Dwyane Wade Defends Family Thanksgiving Photo With Gabrielle Union After Some Commenters Shamed His Son

Dwyane Wade recently received criticism after his wife, Gabrielle Union, posted a family photo on Instagram. To many on social media, they were mad that Wade’s son had his nails painted white, which led them to question his sexual preferences while saying that the former NBA star was a bad father. In response, Wade posted a series of messages on Twitter to defend his parenting style.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade wrote on Twitter. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in — so i get it. But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

Wade continued to explain that his goal as a parent is to make sure that his children feel loved and supported, no matter what choices they make.

This statement on social media was met with even more criticism, which Wade anticipated, but there were many others that also wanted to give him praise for sticking to his guns.

“I have so much respect for you,” one user wrote. “Don’t ever think the trolls on twitter represent the majority of people on it. Good people outnumber them exponentially and that is the reason I am optimistic about our country. You are a great role model…thanks for being you!”

Since retiring from the NBA at the end of the 2018-19 season, Wade has been given the opportunity to spend exponentially more time with his family due to the lack of work trips every couple of days. His time with the Miami Heat is over, and he is now supporting Union in her endeavors while showing his children that he loves them.

Granted, he is quickly learning that the users on Twitter and Instagram won’t let him or Union post a photo without adding in their opinion about whether or not he is doing everything correctly. That’s the nature of social media.

The longtime Heat star has heard this criticism, and he is not very happy about it. In his opinion, the anonymous users on Twitter should leave him alone and let him raise his family how he and Union see fit.

