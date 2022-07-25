Dwight Smith, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs Player, Dead at 58

Dwight Smith, a former MLB player who won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves, died on Friday. The team announced. He was 58 years old. The Braves said that Smith died of congestive heart and lung failure. Including the Braves, Smith played for the Chicago Cubs, California Angels (now Los Angeles Angels) and Baltimore Orioles.

"We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series championship team," the Braves' statement read. "The 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year Major League career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and Braves. Dwight was also a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight Jr."

I came across a postgame interview Dwight Smith did with Joe and Don from August 31, 1995 and wanted to share it. Rest in peace Dwight. pic.twitter.com/Rwtnlcd4ka — Ted’s Braves (@TedsBraves) July 25, 2022

Smith began his pro baseball career in 1989 with the Cubs. In his rookie season, Smith had a batting average of .324 and recorded nine home runs and 52 RBIs. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind teammate Jermone Walton. Smith would play with the Cubs for five seasons before signing with the Angeles in 1994. Later in the year, Smith was traded to the Orioles where he batted .281 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs in 73 games.

In 1995, Smith signed a one-year contract with the Braves and batted .252 with three home runs and 21 RBIs and 103 games. He also saw action in the postseason that year, including the World Series where he batted 1-for-2 to help the team win their third championship in team history and first in Atlanta. He re-signed with the Braves in 1996 but was not on the team's postseason roster. After not getting a contract for an MLB team in 1997, Smith signed with the Tampa Bay Devils Rays (now Tampa Bay Rays ) organization in 1998 but saw all his action in the Minor Leagues. He also spent time with the Orioles organization that same year.

"We are saddened to learn of the death of Dwight Smith and send our condolences," the Cubs said in a statement. "Selected by the Cubs in the 1984 June Draft, Smith roamed the outfield for five seasons with Chicago, helping the 1989 club reach the postseason and finishing 2nd in NL Rookie of the Year voting."