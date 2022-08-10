Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening

Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"It's the plan. It's 100% the plan for this year (WrestleMania 39)," Meltzer said, per Thirsty for News. "But the idea is, it's the plan if he can do it. We're still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania."

Back in 2019, Johnson appeared on Live! with Kelly and Ryan and announced his retirement from professional wrestling. "I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish," Johnson said. The last time Johnson appeared on a televised WWE show was the Fox premiere of WWE SmackDown in 2019. He has not competed at WrestleMania since 2016 when he defeated Erik Rowan in six seconds.

Having Johnson take on Reigns makes sense considering he has competed against major WWE stars at WrestleMania. Along with facing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin three times, Johnson has faced Hulk Hogan once and Johnson Cena twice at WWE's biggest event of the year. Reigns has established himself as the face of WWE as he's the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year and has been the Universal Champion since Aug. 30, 2020.

Last year, Johnson spoke to ComicBook.com about making a return to WWE and having a match with Reigns. "I don't know if I have another title run, but possibly there might be another match down the road," Johnson said, per the New York Post. "It would have to make sense." Johnson went on to say that he is "very close with Roman" and they "talk about this all the time. I always continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow."