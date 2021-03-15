Drew Brees Reveals What He'll Miss Most About Football After Retirement

✖

Drew Brees has officially retired from the NFL after spending 20 seasons in the league. But while he accomplished a lot during his football career, the 42-year-old former quarterback will miss something that every NFL player can relate to. Brees appeared on the TODAY show Monday morning and revealed what he will miss the most about football.

"There's so many things," Brees said. "The moments on the field after the game. Those are the moments that my kids most look forward to. It's the game after the game. That's been one of the most special parts of this journey is watching our kids grow up through this and being able to retain the information and come to the Saints facility. They would jump in the hot tub with me. They run around the indoor facility. They bring their footballs to the game knowing they would have an opportunity to go on the field after to play."

Brees continued, "Having them be a part of this, and knowing their there's memories and hopefully moments of inspiration for them that will last a lifetime, that's what it's all about." Brees made the retirement announcement on Sunday with their help of his four children, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.

"After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally gonna retire. So he can spend more time with us! Yeah!!" Brees's children said in a video that was posted on social media. Along with the video, Brees wrote a message to the Saints and the city of New Orleans.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Brees wrote. "Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us." Brees leaves the NFL as the league's all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358) and ranks second all-time in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%). He also led the Saints to a Super Bowl win in 2009.