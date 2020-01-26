Drew Brees Reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death: ‘He Was a Great Competitor’

Sunday morning, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash near Calabasas. He was 41 years old. This news shocked the nation, but the NFL players at the Pro Bowl were unaware due to being on the field at the time. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was informed of this news while on the sideline, and he has since spoken about the impact that Bryant had.

“He inspired so many people,” Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020

Speaking with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Brees explained that he had only met Bryant one time but he had always wanted to spend more time with the Lakers star. He respected the way in which Bryant played the game, saying: “he was a great competitor.”

“I had so much respect for him as a competitor,” Brees said. “I know he inspired so many people in so many different ways. One of the great competitors of any generation. Not just with sports, but with the way that he approached a lot of things.”

Brees, like Bryant, is one of the players who made a massive impact on his respective sport. He is the NFL’s all-time touchdown passes leader with 547. He also sits atop the all-time passing yards list with 77,416.

Brees was not the only player reacting to the news. NFL reporter Jane Slater spoke with multiple Pro Bowlers on the sidelines, all of which were “absolutely gutted” about the tragic death. Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram kept looking at his phone and asking Slater about the validity of the reports.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry also revealed that he had just been talking about Bryant. He was told to name the unquestioned GOAT in sports, and Henry responded by saying “Kobe.”

Some of the players had access to their phones, but they were not looking at them regularly due to preparing for time on the field. That changed once the news about Bryant broke. The NFL all-stars were focused on the tragic event and offered their condolences.

“The news literally broke as players got ready to take the field,” Slater revealed on Twitter. “For many, Kobe Bryant was the definition of excellence in sports. Surreal scene honestly as people out here keep refreshing phones to separate false from facts as it pertains to who else was on board.”

