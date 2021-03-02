Drew Brees Will Not 'Play Quarterback for the Saints Next Year,' NFL Insider Says

✖

Drew Brees has yet to make a decision on retiring from the NFL or not, which is leading to many fans wondering if he's considering playing another season. Despite not officially calling it a career, Brees will likely not be playing for the New Orleans Saints in 2021. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network recently talked about Brees' future and said explained why he isn't playing football next fall and not announcing his retirement.

"He’s not playing for $1 million in 2021," Rapoport said in the NFL Network video. "I’m not expecting him to play anywhere at all in 2021 except maybe play around in the TV booth, which is coming. My understanding of the situation is he wants to do it when he’s ready to deal with it and admit to it. He’s played football his entire life. He’s always been a football player. It’s hard for someone to come to grips with the fact they are retiring. He just wants to make sure when he announces it he’s at peace with it. He’s not going to play quarterback for the Saints next year."

Speculation about Brees' return grew when a workout video surfaced online over the weekend. The Saints, expect Brees to retire and have a plan if that happens. Before the start of the 2020 season, the Saints signed Jameis Winston to a one-year contract but is expected to re-sign with the team and the starting QB if Brees retires. During the regular season, Winston appeared in four games and completed seven of his 11 passes for 75 yards.

After the Saints' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs, Brees was asked if that was his final NFL game. "Well, I'll answer this question one time, and that is that I'm going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision," Brees said.

If Brees does call it a career, he will be remembered as of of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. In his 20-year career, Brees has thrown for 80,358 years, 571 touchdowns and has completed 67.7% of his passes. Brees has also reached the NFL pinnacle, leading the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2009.