Doug Williams, History-Making Washington Quarterback, Has Biopic in the Works

A movie about Doug Williams will be released soon. According to Deadline, a biopic of the former Washington Redskins quarterback is in the works. Will Packer Productions is producing the film and it will tell the story of Williams, who is the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. The film will also show how Williams shattered the myth that African American quarterbacks don't have the skill set to win a championship.

"As NFL players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy Will Packer said to Deadline. "Doug’s inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come."

Williams, 64, won the Super Bowl when he was a member of the Washington Redskins in 1988. However, he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round in 1978 out of Grambling University. Williams had success during his time with the Bucs, leading the team to their first three playoff appearances in playoff history. He left the Bucs to join the Oklahoma Outlaws of the USFL in 1984. He was able to put together two solid years in the USFL but returned to the NFL in 1986 after the USFL shut down operations. He signed with the Washington Redskins and was the backup for Jay Schroeder. Williams eventually took over in 1988 and threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns in the Super Bowl in 1988, which led to him winning Super Bowl MVP.

When asked about the biopic, Williams said: "There are no better individuals than Will Packer and James Lopez to really tell my story. Their unparalleled success in moviemaking ensures that my journey will be told with the upmost authenticity. I am very excited to be working with Will Packer Productions." Once his NFL career was over, Williams went on to become a coach. And was the head coach at Grambling from 1998-2003 and again from 2011-2013. Williams has also worked as an NFL executive as he was a member of the Bucs front office staff from 2004-2010. Currently, Williams is the Senior vice president of player development for the Redskins.