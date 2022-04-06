Doug Sutherland, Minnesota Vikings Legend, Dead at 73

✖

Doug Sutherland, a former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle who was a member of the Purple People Eaters defensive line, died on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 73 years old. The Vikings didn't reveal Sutherland's cause of death, but team co-owners Zygi and Mark Wilf released a statement on his passing.

"Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest Legends," the statement read. "His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams. Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn't miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug's friends and family."

The #Vikings are mourning the loss of Legend Doug Sutherland.



Sutherland started 90 of the 138 regular-season games he played for Minnesota, the fourth-highest total of appearances by a Vikings DT behind John Randle, Kevin Williams and Alan Page.



📰: https://t.co/Ckqx3k5wsX

Sutherland was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 14th round of the NFL Draft in 1970. He then joined the Vikings in 1971 and was part of one of the best defensive lines in NFL history. In his career with the Vikings, Sutherland started 90 of the 138 regular-season games and played in three of the Vikings' four Super Bowls with starts in IX and X. Sutherland filled in for Gary Larsen, an original member of the Purple People Eaters, to make eight starts in 1974. He then became a full-time member of the group next season when Larsen announced his retirement. Sutherland then started every game for the next four seasons with Alan Page, Carl Eller and Jim Marshall.

"He was an impact player for us and very tough. Away from the field, he had a great family and was always involved in events," Eller said. "He would always attend when you invited him to something, and he did a lot of great work around his hometown area. He was a hero there."

"When Gary Larsen left, Doug Sutherland came in and was the perfect fit. There was no drop off in play," former Vikings coach Bud Grant said. "When I think of the Purple People Eaters, I always think of Doug Sutherland as part of that group. He was a very good football player and an equal part of the Purple People Eaters. Playing with those three guys elevated his play, his position and his value." Sutherland finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981. In 2010, he was named as one of the Vikings' 50 greatest players.