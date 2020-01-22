Donald Trump Responds to Conor McGregor After UFC Fighter Praises Him as ‘Phenomenal President’

UFC star Conor McGregor made headlines this week when he said Donald Trump is a “Phenomenal President” on Twitter. Fans had mix emotions about McGregor’s tweet and when Trump saw the message, he only had one thing to say. Trump went to Twitter and congratulated McGregor on his win against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday night.

“Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!” Trump tweeted.

Twitter users had some interesting things to say about Trump’s message to McGregor. One person wrote: “Wow. This truly sums you up. You’re at #Davos. With the world’s biz/political leaders. And you tweet about ultimate fighting. You are SO incompetent and unfit for this job it’s f’—ing STAGGERING…”

“It doesn’t matter how many times Donald Trump retweets someone who’s praised him, he will still be impeached forever,” another person wrote.

“You’re (sic) #ImpeachmentTrial is happening right now and this is where your focus is?” another Twitter user added. “But then again, why should we be surprised?”

This started when Trump celebrated his three-year anniversary for being sworn in as President of the United States. McGregor saw the tweet and responded: “Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [goat emoji]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet (sic). Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”

In Trump’s original tweet, he wrote: “It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

Fans of McGregor had a lot to say about the tweet. Some fans praised him for showing love to Trump while some thought he didn’t write the tweet. Regardless, McGregor is riding high as he won his first UFC match since November 2016.

“I spent so much time in my boxing gym,” McGregor said after the fight per Yahoo Sports. “I went back to my roots, Crumlin Boxing [Club], where I began. And then what happened tonight? I smacked him with my shoulder and I smacked him with my foot.”

McGregor now has an MMA record of 22-4. He is currently competing in the welterweight division but has won championships in lightweight and featherweight.