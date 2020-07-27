Donald Trump Postpones First Pitch at Yankee Stadium Due to 'Strong Focus' on Coronavirus

✖

It looks like President Donald Trump will not be attending Yankee Stadium after all. On Sunday, Trump went to Twitter to announce he will not be throwing out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game on Aug. 15. The reason Trump postponed the event was to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy.

"Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th," Trump wrote. "We will make it later in the season!" Twitter users called out Trump very quickly because he was recently seen golfing with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. Tump was golfing with the Pro Football Hall of Famer despite the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic getting close to 150,000 in the United States.

Last week, Trump said he would throw out the first pitch at the Yankees game. He made the announcement after Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch during the Yankees games against the Washington Nationals on MLB Opening Day. Presidents throwing out the first pitch has been a tradition since 1910 when Williams Howard Taft started it. The last appearance Trump made at a baseball game was last season when the Washington Nationals made the World Series. Trump received his share of boos, which is nothing new for any president.

"It'll be loud for Trump but every president gets booed: both Bushes, Reagan, Nixon. When Americans pay for their ticket, most of them buy into the great American tradition to boo whomever they want," author Curtis Smith said at the time - when fans were still allowed to attend baseball games sans pandemic - via KLAB. "He should embrace it: So what if the elites boo you? Think of how it plays with your voters elsewhere in the country, thinking 'There they go again, booing our guy.' Use it!"

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a big impact on the entire world. It's been reported over 631,000 people worldwide have died for the virus while 15.4 million has tested positive. A number of vaccines are in development and the hope is to have one ready by the end of the year.