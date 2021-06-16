Cristiano Ronaldo Selling Trump Tower Condo, Forced to Deeply Discount It

✖

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to sell his Trump Tower Condo even if he doesn't get what he wants for it. According to a report by the New York Post (per Vanity Fair), the soccer superstar has listed the apartment for $7.75 million after paying $18.5 million for it in 2015. The condo was previously owned by Italian real estate mogul, Alessandro Proto who is also a business partner of Donald Trump. Ronaldo was urged to sell the condo when Trump became president in 2017.

In 2019, Ronaldo listed the property for $9 million but had to slash the price again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of offers. This won't be a major loss for Ronaldo as his current net worth is $500 million and makes $70 million per year. Last year, it was reported that Ronaldo became the first soccer player in history to reach $1 billion in earnings.

Currently, Ronaldo is looking to do big things with Portugal in Euro 2020. The team is in Group F that features France, Germany and Hungary. “These are the teams we got in the draw. We’re in the finals of a European Championship," Ronaldo said, which was translated by PortuGOAL. "There are no easy games. Above all, we need to focus on our own game. We are a team packed with quality, the current European Champions and winners of the first Nations League, nobody can forget that. We have to be at our best in every game. We’re working hard, we have total confidence in the coaching staff and the boss Fernando Santos. We’ll give a good response for sure.”

Ronaldo also talked about how Portugal has been a successful club. "As well as the talent, we have a squad that is 100% committed," he said. "Our coach deserves a lot of credit for bringing this spirit to the Seleção. A lot of what we have achieved is down to the excellent environment we have created here. I love playing for the National Team, as I’ve said many times before."

Ronaldo, 36, has been a member of the Portugal national team since 2003 and has scored 106 goals. He helped the team win the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2018-2019.