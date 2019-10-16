Donald Trump Pokes Fun at St. Louis Blues Player Alexander Steen, Wonders If He ‘Could Take Him in a Fight’

President Donald Trump recently got the opportunity to meet with the St. Louis Blues and congratulate them on winning the Stanley Cup last season. But while he was meeting with the coaches and players, he decided to make fun of one of the veteran players on the roster. Alexander Steen caught the attention of Trump because he was missing a few teeth. Trump looked at him and said, “Look at that guy, look at the mouth on that guy. Come here a minute, come here.” And before he let Steen go back to his team, Trump said, “You think he’s taken a few hits? You think I could take him in a fight?! I don’t know.”

Trump to St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen: “You think I could take him in a fight? I don’t know.” Trump then points to his teeth: “How do mine look? No hockey.” pic.twitter.com/9ZZWzK3M1J — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 15, 2019

The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games to win the Stanley Cup, and it was quite a run for the Blues considering they missed the playoffs in 2018 and got off to a slow start last season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s an amazing story of comebacks,” Trump said via Fox 2 Now in St. Louis. “To the St. Louis Blues, congratulations again on your unforgettable season. That was really a tremendous final.”

Blues have been around for over 50 years and it was their first Stanley Cup win in franchise history.

“I think it’s been a crazy, unexplainable playoffs,” Nick Kypreos of Sportnet said before Game Seven of the Stanley Cup finals. “Unpredictable, top seeds going out early. If we follow the trend, the St. Louis Blues should win the Stanley Cup tonight because the Boston Bruins are the better team on paper; they’re the favorites coming into tonight. But based on what I’ve seen in the last two months I’ll take a chance on the Blues winning.”

“Whichever team can come out, handle the pressure and embrace the moment, want to be on the ice and not be scared of it and just have fun with it [will win],” ESPN’s Barry Melrose said. “You’ll remember it for the rest of your life; remember it for the right reasons, not the wrong reasons. So we’ll see which team can do that. Obviously, home ice favors Boston, but if you’ve looked at St. Louis they do not care about home ice; they’re better on the road. So that should not factor.”

Steen has been with the Blues since 2008. Last year, Steen recorded 10 goals and 17 assists in 65 games.