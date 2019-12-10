Donald Trump to Attend Army-Navy Football Game in Philadelphia

The college football regular season is coming to an end and President Donald Trump will be at one of the most popular games of the year. According to the Military Times, Trump will attend the Army-Navy game on Saturday. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and it will start at 3 p.m. ET. This will be the third time Trump attends the Army-Navy game since being elected president. He was at the game in 2016 and he also attended last year.

This will also be the second time in over a month Trump attends a big college football game. In November, the 45th President of the United States was on hand for the LSU vs. Alabama game, in which LSU came away with a 46-41 win. Alabama fans blamed Trump for the team’s loss, since they won the last 31 games on their home field. Even former Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram took aim at Trump after the game.

“I’m blaming Trump for this one. Soon as they showed him at game we had that bad swacky!!” Ingram wrote on Twitter.

Alabama fans might have been angry about Trump, but LSU was on its way to big things as they won the SEC title and are now playing for a national championship.

As for Army and Navy, this is the 120th time the two teams have battled on the football field and Navy leads the all-time series 60-52-7. However, Army has won the last three games against their rival including a 17-10 victory last December.

“I don’t ever want our guys to stop celebrating,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said after last year’s win. “I promise you, I’ll be celebrating every year if we win this thing because I know how hard it is.”

When Trump attended the game last year, he sat on the Army side in the first half and then went over to the Navy side in the second half. He was also at midfield before the game for the coin toss.

Army has struggled this year as they have a 5-7 record. As for Navy, they are the 23rd-ranked team in the country as their record is 9-2.