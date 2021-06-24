Don West, TNA Wrestling Announcer, Diagnosed With Brain Lymphoma

✖

Don West, a former announcer for TNA (now Impact Wrestling), has been diagnosed with brain lymphoma. His radio show, The Don West Show on NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State is currently on hiatus, and West announced the news in a letter this week. He will begin treatment, and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help the family.

"Don is a devoted husband to his beautiful wife Terri," organizer Lisa Morley wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He has been blessed to work with and meet so many people through his work with the Shop at Home Network, TNA Wrestling, the Wenatchee Wild Hockey Team, and most recently with Cherry Creek Media and News Radio 560 KPQ radio station and the Don West Show."

In the letter, West wrote: Many of you have wondered where I have been and why the show is on hiatus. So I want to share this news directly with you. I have been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and will begin immediate treatment. I want to thank my wife Terri for her love and support, my family and everyone that works at Cherry Creek Media and KPQ. I also want to thank the Don West Show’s incredible sponsors and my friends for all the prayers that are coming my way. I am praying the chemotherapy will help me heal faster and hopefully I’ll be back on the radio soon." WWE Hall of Famer and co-founder of TNA Jeff Jarrett gave an update on West via Twitter.

Prayers up for my great friend, Don West! Just hung up the phone with him and he’s in great spirits and ready to take on this challenge! #PrayerCover 🙏🙏🙏🙏@DonWestDeals https://t.co/wuMl3xlaG2 — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 15, 2021

West, 58, started his TNA run in 2002 after being hired by Jarrett. He would spend the majority of his time working with Mike Tenay until 2009 when he was replaced by Taz. At one time, West was promoted to oversee merchandise development and sales initiatives. He also worked as a manager for Amazing Red. West left TNA in 2012 after accepting a job to become the new director of sales and marketing of the Wenatchee Wild ice hockey team. West returned to TNA in 2017 and joined the broadcast team for Slammiversary XV.