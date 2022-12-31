Don West, Former TNA Wrestling Announcer, Dead at 59

Don West, the longtime voice of TNA and Impact Wrestling, is dead at 59 after a fight with brain lymphoma. West had initially beaten his original diagnosis, giving his family hope that he would get past this. Sadly, the tumor returned "twice the size," according to Wrestling Inc. The TV personality and TNA announcer remained positive throughout, with a GoFundMe opened to help pay for his treatment and IMPACT Wrestling committing to match funds donated to the fundraiser.

West got his start with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2002, with Jeff Jarrett bringing him into the company as a color commentator and as the lead on the merchandising for the company. He would join veteran play-by-play man Mike Tenay, best known for his time at WCW, and both became a mainstay team that fans embraced. Tenay revealed the sad news on social media.

IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed. #RIPDonWest pic.twitter.com/gy2s4vQDUj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2022

"Just heard from wife Terri that our brother Don West will be spending New Year's in heaven," Tenay wrote. "Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera."

Before sitting down at the announce table with TNA, West was best known to channel surfers and folks online as the face of the Shop at Home network. West sold all types of sports memorabilia and trading cards, lending to his background in broadcast and his eventual merchandise role in TNA.

The Don West tribute video that #ImpactWrestling aired earlier this year at #Slammiversary.#RIPDonWest ❤️

One of the very best to ever do it.

pic.twitter.com/1mFkCfz39O — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 30, 2022

West was part of the regular TNA announce team from 2002 until 2012, returning in 2017 for the company's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Many past members of TNA and those who enjoyed watching West while growing up paid tribute online.

"I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Don West. He was a fun loving guy & very passionate guy. Condolences to his family, friends & fans," current AEW announcer Taz wrote. "Rest In Peace Don West. You were an incredible person to work with, and I thank you for the excitement you brought to calling our matches. You will be missed," TNA alum Christopher Daniels added. "So very sorry to hear that my old friend Don West has passed away. In the early days of TNA, he and his wonderful wife Terri were gracious enough to let me stay at their home in Nashville. Such a kind person. So many laughs. My thoughts are with his family today," TNA standout Shark Boy wrote.