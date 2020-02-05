Dolphins’ Xavien Howard Accused of Multiple Domestic Violence Incidents in 911 Call

Miami Dolphins cornerback, Xavien Howard was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with domestic battery following a 911 call from his fiancee. Audio of the call has since been revealed by TMZ and the alleged victim can be heard accusing Howard of several domestic violence incidents.

“My fiance continues to think he can just push me, throw me into the wall without me doing nothing just because of who he is,” Howard’s fiancee said, per TMZ Sports. “But it’s kind of getting to a point, it’s like, it’s getting physical. … Every time a situation happens, it’s always like, ‘Oh, don’t do this,’ or ‘Oh, well you will be OK, don’t call the cops.’ But it’s like, OK, like him just pushing me into the mirror, grabbing my arm, grabbing me by my neck, like this is probably the last day that’s going to happen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe detailed the incident in late December after obtaining the arrest report. The altercation reportedly began when the cornerback allegedly grabbed both of his fiancee’s arms and pushed her against the mirrored glass wall in the hall of their bedroom. This caused her to fall and land on his walking crutch. The report detailed that an officer said he observed scratches and redness on her right wrist/forearm from Howard grabbing her. He also noticed an abrasion and redness from the fall.

Howard was processed at the Davie Police Department, but he complained of knee pain from a recent surgery. He was transported to a local hospital for examination. He was later taken to Broward County Jail and released on a $3,000 bond.

The Miami Dolphins responded to Howard’s arrest at the time, saying in a statement that: “We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Howard was the second member of the Dolphins arrested for domestic battery during the 2019 season. Running back Mark Walton was arrested on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant person in November. The team immediately waived him.

A roster decision has not been made about Howard, but head coach Brian Flores has said that the team takes matters like this very seriously. He said in late December that the Dolphins were still gathering more information and that they would do what they feel is “best for the organization.”

Howard was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2018 season in which he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (7). He signed a five-year $75.25 million extension in May 2019.

Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty Images