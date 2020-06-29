Dodgers Alum Andrew Toles Now Homeless, Arrested for Trespassing

✖

Andrew Toles, a starting outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, was recently arrested in Key West, Florida. Police found him sleeping behind a FedEx building at the airport. He reportedly refused to move before a Monroe County Sheriff deputy placed him under arrest.

According to ESPN, authorities charged Toles with trespassing property. The jail records show that he "appeared to be homeless" and that his sole possession was a black book bag. His address was listed as "the streets of Key West." The jail records show that his bond was set at $500 and that he is no longer an inmate at Monroe County jail. Toles is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

"We are unable to comment," Dodgers spokesman Joe Jareck said following the outfielder's arrest. Toles most recently played for the Dodgers during the 2018 season. He appeared in 17 games, registered 7 hits and scored five runs. However, Toles did not appear at 2019 spring training because of a personal matter and did not play that season.

Originally a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay rays in 2012, Toles found himself out of baseball due to reported attitude problems. Toles also reportedly struggled with anxiety and sleeping issues, which led to mistakes on the field. He spent time at a mental health treatment center in 2015 before spending two weeks working for a Kroger grocery store in Georgia.

Toles did ultimately make his return to the baseball field in 2016, albeit in the minor league. He started the year with the RanchoCucamonga Quakes, where he secured an on-base percentage above .400. Toles spent 22 games with the Quakes before being promoted to the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. He spent 43 games with the Drillers, stealing 13 bases and hitting .314. Toles finished his first minor-league stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City, appearing in 17 games before being promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was during the 2016 season with the Dodgers that Toles made the biggest impact. He hit three home runs, including a game-winning grand slam against the Colorado Rockies to help the Dodgers secure a fourth consecutive NL West title. He ended the season as the starting left fielder, which made many fans believe he would be a key contributor for years to come.

The situation changed in 2017 when Toles suffered a season-ending injury. He tore his ACL in May and underwent surgery. His season ended after only 31 games and five home runs. Toles returned to the Dodgers in 2018 but only appeared in 17 games. He finished the season with the Triple-A Oklahoma City.