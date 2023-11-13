Dick Butkus' Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus has been revealed. According to the Los Los Angeles Department of Public Health (per CBS Sports), Butkus died as a result of a "cerebrovascular accident" which is also known as a stroke. Secondary causes were also listed on Butkus' death certificate, including atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), high cholesterol, and atherosclerosis (thick/hardened arteries). The death certificate also said that Butkus underwent coronary bypass surgery in 2001.

Butkus died at the age of 80 on Oct. 5. He spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears (1965-1973) and was selected to the NFL 1960s and 1970s All-Decade Team. "Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL's all-time greats," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Dick's intuition, toughness and athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will forever be linked to the position and the Chicago Bears.

We also remember Dick as a long-time advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game. The Dick Butkus Award and his foundation honored achievement on the field and service to the community among high school, college and NFL linebackers. Dick was a champion of clean sports as his 'I Play Clean' campaign helped raise awareness about the dangers of steroid use among high school athletes."

During his NFL career, Butkus was the Defensive Player of the Year Award twice (1969, 1970), was elected to the All-Pro Team eight times, was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and was named to the NFL 75th and 100th Anniversary Team. Butkus finished his career, with 1,020 tackles, 22 interceptions and 27 fumble recoveries. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

"Dick had a gruff manner, and maybe that kept some people from approaching him, but he actually had a soft touch," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. "His legacy of philanthropy included a mission of ridding performance-enhancing drugs from sports and promoting heart health. His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be celebrated one last time by his many fans."