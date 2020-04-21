Diamond Dallas Page Won't Reopen Georgia Gym Despite New Ruling

✖

Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced this week that he's allowing gyms, nail salons, massage therapists, bowling allies, restaurants and movie theaters to reopen on Friday despite the growing numbers of coronavirus cases each day. However, that doesn't mean all those places will be open by the end of the week. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke to TMZ about the new ruling and said he would not reopen his gym, which is the Diamond Dallas Page Yoga Performance Center in Smyrna, Georgia.

"Personally, I'm erring on the side of caution and I'm not going to do it. If it works for other people then let them do it," Page said. "For me personally it won't work. ... I know the governor is under a lot of pressure to get people out and get them working, because all those small business loans that were supposed to get taken care of, from what I saw, I didn't see any small businesses get taken care of. I saw a lot of big businesses get taken care of. Like Chris Ruth's [Steak House], they got tons, millions of dollars. But a lot of these smaller little restaurants, they didn't get anything."

Page went on to say that he'll continue to shelter in place and he also told his family members to do the same. He also said lifting the quarantine too early would be "devastating," He added: "Right now I don't know enough about this. I think that, no matter what, we'll know if this works in the next 30 days."

Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. He had some success in WWE, but he made a name for himself in WCW, winning the World Heavyweight Championship three times and he's the fourth triple crown champion in WCW history.

"It's huge," Page said to Sports Illustrated in 2017 when asked about being in the Hall of Fame. It's humongous to me. If I was given a choice to go back in time and say, Okay, we’re gonna let you do People’s Champion vs. People’s Champion (with the Rock), which was my idea, that’s how I wanted to come in. I had that idea for two years but I didn’t push it. But if I knew for the next two years, barring an injury, I was gonna have an unbelievable run... or, at 55, I could be asked to host the very first Best of WCW Nitro DVD, then a Volume 2, then a Volume 3. Then they started bringing me back for 'old school' Raws, bringing me back on the 1000th episode, letting me where my DDP Yoga s— everywhere, then they let me induct Jake, then they bring me to the Rumble, then last year Mania, then give me the DVD and induct me? Man, I’ll take this run every single time."