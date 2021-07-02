Detroit Tigers Pitcher Daniel Norris Opens up About How Skincare Helps Him on the Mound (Exclusive)

✖

Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris has been in the Major Leagues for seven years and has had his share of success. And one of the biggest things that has helped him on the mound is being able to take care of his skin. PopCulture.com recently talked to Norris about working with the skincare brand Bulldog and how the products help him when he goes on the mound.

"I mean it's not like a performance enhancer," Norris clarified. "But, no, it does [help]. Yeah, it does. Especially with day games, they've got the eye roller and with day games, the sun is super harsh and that kind of just like, I don't know, livens up your face and you're not feeling heavy from that. I've been using it every day and I've even had a couple of teammates ask about it and everything too. That's been kind of cool."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Norris (@danielnorris18)

Norris is working with Bulldog to launch the Energizing collection, which includes the eye roll-on as he mentioned. But one thing that stands out with Bulldog is the ingredients, which include algae, ginger and citrus. Norris is all about finding environmentally friendly products, and the makeup and packaging of Bulldog products stood out to him.

"I guess I'd say I'm late into the skincare game," Norris stated. "I'm not 21 anymore and I wake up some days feeling a little groggy. I don't know, whenever we partnered up, I got to try the products and everything and it's something I've been using every day and I've noticed when I go down to get coffee, the barista doesn't tell me that I look like I need the coffee anymore. It just kind of gives you that kickstart right before the coffee. I mean, that's number one, but also just how eco-friendly they are. That's something that I've been conscious of my whole life, is just trying to reduce my footprint in a sense. Nobody's perfect in that, but the fact that the packaging and everything is recycled materials is pretty rad."

While Norris continues to take care of his skin, he will also look to turn the Tigers' season around as they are in third place in the AL Central and nine games under .500. Norris has pitched in 28 innings this season and has recorded a 6.67 ERA. He's coming off a shortened 2020 season where he recorded a 3.25 ERA and a 3-1 record in 14 games.