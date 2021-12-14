Deion Sanders Addresses Inviting Brittany Renner to Talk to Jackson State Football Team (Exclusive)

Deion Sanders made headlines last week when he invited Instagram model Brittany Renner to talk to the Jackson State football team. However, having Renner coming to talk to the team is not a big surprise if you know Sanders. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football head coach, who revealed that Renner, who attended Jackson State, is one of the many notable figures to talk to the players.

“We’ve had guys like Ray Lewis. We’ve had Chad Ochocinco,” Sanders told PopCulture. “We had some wonderful guys, Michael Strahan and so forth. Snoop D-O double G. We’ve had, God bless him, Young Dolph. We’ve had Boosie. I mean you can go on. Brittany Renner played soccer for Jackson State. Britney Renner won a SWAC Championship for Jackson State. Brittany Renner attended Jackson State for a couple years until she fell in love and left with her boyfriend, and she could tell you that story, but it was very appealing to our young men because they get caught up in the trappings of life.”

Renner talked to the players about the dangers of messaging girls on social media and the experience she has been through as she dated NBA star P.J. Washington. Sanders is not only preparing his players to be an elite team, but he is also making sure the players are prepared for life after football.

“It’s my job and my responsibility as a coach, as a man, to prepare them for everything,” Sanders explained. “We’ve had business leaders here. We’ve, we’ve had football greats here, the Charles Haley, the Nate Newtons. We’ve had everybody you can think of here, and we’re going to continue to bring them here to challenge these young men to be men, business persons, the president of Aflac, also the marketing director of Aflac. We’ve had the CEO of Walmart. Everybody you think of. So having Britney come to really in person, break it down to them about relationships and the travelings of life was just excellent for our young men.”

Sanders and his team will now get ready to face South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl. Jackson State finished the season with an 11-1 record and won its 17th SWAC championship.