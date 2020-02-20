Daytona 500: Michael Waltrip Responds to ‘Tough Guy’ Ryan Newman’s Crash

Michael Waltrip is speaking out following Ryan Newman‘s terrifying Daytona 500 crash. After viewers witnessed the horrifying moment Newman’s No. 6 vehicle went airborne and caught fire during the Monday race, his team later ensuring fans that he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, Waltrip, a former racer himself and current racing commentator, took to social media to react to the news, calling Newman “a tough guy.”

So happy to hear the great news about @RyanJNewman He’s a tough guy. And a nice man. Great combo. Happy for @dennyhamlin He’s a great racer. Not really that nice to me tho. 🙃😉🏁🇺🇸 — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) February 19, 2020

Newman’s accident occurred during the final lap of the race Monday afternoon. Bumped from behind by Ryan Blaney’s car, Newman’s vehicle spun out of control, went airborne, flipped several times and hit the wall before being hit on the driver’s side at full speed by driver Corey LaJoie’s vehicle. The vehicle then skidded down the track on its roof while on fire.

Waltrip, who first reacted to the crash with a praying hands emoji, has been following Newman’s recovery ever since, calling it a “beautiful sight” when Newman’s estranged wife, Krissie Newman, shared a photo of the driver with their two daughters.

After Newman was released from Halifax Medical Center, Waltrip announced that he would be making a donation to Rescue Ranch, a non-profit animal welfare organization founded by Newman and his wife, “in honor of [Ryan Newman] walking out of the hospital.” Waltrip added that he had learned about Newman’s “passion to educate and help people help animals” while visiting him in Nashville.

Waltrip also encouraged his followers to donate to the organization in honor of Newman.

At this time, there is no timetable for Newman’s recovery, though it was announced Wednesday that Ross Chastain will serve as Newman’s substitute driver behind the wheel of Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford at the second race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Newman’s vehicle has been transported to NASCAR’s Research and Development facility in Concord, North Carolina. An investigation will be launched to determine ways to improve safety.