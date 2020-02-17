Daytona 500: Kurt Busch Says Donald Trump Is a ‘Man of the People’ and Fans Are Divided

President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday as he was the grand marshal. He gave out the “Gentlemen, start your engines” call and he also took a lap around Daytona International Speedway in the presidential limo. Drivers had the chance to meet Trump; at that point, Kurt Busch, who won the Daytona 500 in 2017, went to Twitter to say the president is the “man of the people.”

“The Daytona 500 is a legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years,” Trump said in a brief speech before the race began, via the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motorsports, but NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country

Plain and simple, @realDonaldTrump is a man of the people. Thank you & @FLOTUS for coming to the #Daytona500. Your presence and speech had these 100k fans all pumped up! pic.twitter.com/r5yPW69A7Y — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) February 17, 2020

Here’s the tweet where Busch shows love to the president. Along with saying Trump is the “man of the people,” Busch also showed appreciation for the speech Trump gave before the race. But there are some fans who don’t feel the same way.

Good luck Kurt, and goodbye — smokeDawg74 (@KeepinItGraham) February 17, 2020

It sounds like this fan has had enough of Busch and is no longer a fan. Most tweets on this thread are like this one because Trump is not a fan favorite according to most Twitter users.

Man of the people who golfs and sleeps at his luxury resorts instead of doing his damn job. There is a massive #coronavirus outbreak and he is farting around at a racetrack while trying to gut protections for pre-existing conditions. — ResistTrump (@SphallSteve1245) February 17, 2020

This Twitter user wants Trump to focus on what’s going on in the world instead of living it up at the Daytona 500. There’s a lot going in the country, and it will be interesting to see how Trump handles it this year with the elections on the way.

I prefer to go back to the days when drivers didn’t feel the need to announce their political leanings…when I could just chooe to believe they couldn’t possibly support this vile man who is destroying our democracy .. — Diane Johnston (@harleywoman883) February 17, 2020

This fan wants drivers to focus on the race instead and not express their political views. She is clearly not a fan of Trump because she believes he is hurting the country every day he’s in office. And the fact that Busch is giving praise to Trump is not making the fan happy.

It’s so amazing how many people support the president of the United States. I’m so happy that @NASCAR is for America and it’s troops. It’s sad to me how people are so brainwashed. Thank you @KurtBusch for supporting @realDonaldTrump and America. That’s why you’re one of my favs. — Brett Eldredge has my heart❤💙💛💚💜 (@ReneaBrock) February 17, 2020

This fan can’t believe the number of drivers and other fans support Trump. The Twitter user loves how NASCAR supports the troops and that has led to him loving the photo of Busch and Trump together.

New respect for @KurtBusch 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — RICKY FUGITT (@RickyFugitt) February 17, 2020

This fan has a ton of respect for Busch because of believing in Trump. Because Trump can cause a stir, being a supporter can be challenging. But when Busch comes out to express his support, fans like this Twitter user will show love.

Amen bro. Thanks for having the courage to speak your mind and for your support of President Trump.



Good luck and stay safe! — Randy Street – NRA (@Rstreet212) February 17, 2020

This fan appreciated the fact Busch say what he felt and didn’t apologize for it. The fan also wished him luck in the race as it’s the first one in the NASCAR Cup Series this year. Maybe meeting Trump will be a good-luck charm for Busch the entire season.