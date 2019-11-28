David Ortiz and Rob Gronkowski Work out on Thanksgiving and Fans Lose It

David Ortiz and Rob Gronkowski are two of the most notable sports figures in Boston. So whenever the two get together it’s always going to be a show. On Thanksgiving, Ortiz shared an Instagram post that shows him and Gronk working out together. In the caption, the former Boston Red Sox star wrote, “Thankful for the chance to work with (and workout with) my boy [Rob]. More to come #thanksgiving #friendsgiving.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Nov 28, 2019 at 7:20am PST

While it sounds like the duo has something big planned, we might find that out in the very near future. But once Ortiz shared the post on Thursday, fans flooded the comments section.

“If this isn’t the most Boston meetup ever,” wrote one fan.

Another fan showed love to Ortiz by writing, “I love u so much your my fave baseball player of all time… respect for u man.

Another fan had a message for the two champions. The fan wrote, Love you both… happy thanksgiving from my family to yours.”

And another fan had a scenario for everyone. The fan wrote, imagine walking into a gym and Gronk and David Ortiz are just both in there.”

Ortiz is happy he gets the hang out with the former New England Patriots tight end because he was close to losing his life. Back in June, Ortiz was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Dominican Republic. He was able to survive and talked about the experience back in September.

“People need to understand, this isn’t a movie where you get shot in the street and you’re back two minutes later,” he said. “No, I got shot and almost died. I only have one life to live. I can’t just go to the pharmacy and buy another one.”

As for Gronk, he has been working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports but there have been rumors about him coming out of retirement very soon. But every rumor that has come up about Gronk coming back, he has shut it down.

I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,’” Gronkowski said to Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.”