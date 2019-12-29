David Beckham Accused of Pretending to Cook After Fans Spot Chef in Background of Photos

Victoria Beckham recently posted a video on social media that showed her husband, David, carving a turkey for their Christmas dinner. However, fans of the celebrity couple are expressing doubt that the soccer star actually spent the day in the kitchen preparing the meal for his family. The reason is that one of the videos showed what many believed to be a chef in the background.

One user responded to the video on Twitter, writing: “The hilarious thing about David Beckham carving the Turkey for the fam is the chef in the background looking at him likeeee…….’you’re carving it wrong mate!!’ oh and he has now deleted the vid because it prob looks snobby and he was doing it badly!”

Having a private chef cook the meal is nothing new for the Beckham family. In fact, Victoria previously explained during an interview with Vogue Australia how a personal chef makes her life easier to balance. Even with Beckham retiring after a long football career, Victoria still needed some assistance to get everything done during the day.

During this 2013 interaction, she also explained that she is a “hopeless cook” despite efforts from her friends in Tana and Gordon Ramsay to improve her skills. To help the entire family, a gourmet chef named Chris cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner three days a week. The gourmet chef also prepared meals that could be frozen and later heated up by the family.

As Victoria explained, this helps keep the family eating healthy meals and aids her as she tries to juggle a busy schedule. Her day is filled with working out, getting kids to and from school, and working as a fashion designer, among other pursuits.

“It’s difficult juggling working, having the children, having a husband who travels,” Victoria said at the time. “I do have a bit of help, I have a nanny, I can’t do it all myself. I really enjoy being a mum, I love them and I’d do anything for them. But I also love what I do. I think anyone who says it’s easy is lying.”

Despite these previous admissions, there are some on social media that are still of the mindset that Beckham was making it appear that he had cooked Christmas dinner for the family. This was never specifically said by Victoria when she posted the video. She simply said that it was Christmas dinner.

(Photo Credit: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)