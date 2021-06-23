Davante Adams Reveals What Packers Teammates Think About Aaron Rodgers Drama

✖

The Green Bay Packers will kick off training camp in a month, and Aaron Rodgers may or may not show up. He reportedly told people in the organization he will not return to the Packers this fall as he's disgruntled with the front office. Packers Wide receiver Davante Adams spoke to Fox News this week and revealed how the teammates feel about the situation.

"Honestly, it's not even something that we truly talk about like that," Adams said. "It's just, everybody's been dialed into what they got to do. There's enough to worry about with themselves than to be going and worrying about what other guys are doing and what their situation is like, especially when we can't control any of that. I think everybody's mindset, everybody is going to love Aaron the same way when he returns, and obviously it's been a little bit of a confusing situation, but there hasn't been any negative talk or anything like that. Everybody's behind him."

Rodgers didn't attend any OTA sessions or the team's mandatory minicamp. Jordan Love, who the Packers drafted in the first round last year, is the team's No. 1 quarterback for the time being, and Adams said he has shown progress but more work needs to be done.

"Well, it’s really, really early," he said. "We’ve seen some progress, but obviously, when you get into live action and do a little more training camp stuff, you’ll be able to further evaluate that, but I like what I see from him so far. He’s shown that he’s locked in and ready to assume whatever role that he has to and go out there and play, so I’m looking forward to seeing him.

Adams and the rest of the Packers will be 100% behind Love. But they also know how important Rodgers is as he helped the team reach the NFC Championship game the last two years. "I’ll be there and I’ll be ready to rock. Hopefully, Aaron will be there as well and if he’s not, we’re gonna get going," Adams said. "Like I said in the press recently, I back him and I support him whatever he does. It’s just kind of how we get down. We’ve always had each other’s backs since I first got here. Like I said, praying that he comes back, but if not I’ll be there and I’ll be working."