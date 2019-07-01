Danica Patrick’s Girlfriends Getaway Photos Set Social Media on Fire

Danica Patrick is enjoying some well-deserved time away. The retired professional race car driver shared some photos from a girls trip to the Bahamas and fans are loving it.

View this post on Instagram Good day, mate! 🤣 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 29, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT

On Saturday, she shared several photos from the beach getaway. Each photo showed Patrick and her gal pals smiling while soaking up the Bahamian sun. Fans were elated to see the retired sportswoman enjoying herself, and made that known in the comments.

“wow…..a bevy of beauties!” one person commented.

“you have a great flawless complexion,” another wrote.

“[Looks] like ya’ll are having fun,” a third person commented.

“Nice picture ladies,” another chimed in.

Patrick has been focusing on herself lately. The former racer recently shared a photo of herself trying out a challenging yoga pose on Instagram. Fans couldn’t help but notice that she appeared to be sporting a new look in the picture, too.

“I started practice yoga in 2000. It took until 2014 to commit to some consistency,” she wrote. “And in 2019, I have realized that meditation and breath are really where the growth comes from. Pranayama. Meditation. The body follows the breath and the mind.”

Patrick continued, “Just try taking 3 deep breaths with your eyes closed and see if you can’t help but relaxing. That goes into practice. A breath for each move and when you stay in a pose to deepen it, the breath will open you up. Yoga is a great practice of trying harder and letting go. They are each necessary at certain times…… kinda like life.”

In the picture, Patrick’s hair was significantly shorted than it had been. While she didn’t mention her new hairdo in the caption, followers wasted no time sending praise.

“You have short hair! For like the first time ever. I love it! (And I love your deep breath advice too!),” one fan commented.

“Hey lady love t he hair it looks amazing!! See you soon,” another added.

“Love your haircut!! And love your posts,” a third chimed in.

Patrick has spoken about her love of yoga in the past. Speaking with USA Today, she said there’s a single pose she’s been focused on perfecting.

“I’m forever in pursuit of kapotasana, which is basically like camel pose where you grab your heels in a backbend,” she revealed in 2017.

Patrick continued, “It’s like a super, super tight backbend, and you have to have good shoulder flexibility and be able to open your chest up, because you grab your heels basically with your head on the ground in a backbend while your knees are on the ground, which is just a super deep backbend. So I’ll probably be in pursuit of that for most of my life.”