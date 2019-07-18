Danica Patrick Shares New Vacation Photos With ‘Hottie’ Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers lived their best lives while on vacation at South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The power couple both shared photos from their weekend in the mountains, including photos from the American Century Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Golf Club, which Rodgers competes in every summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jul 15, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

Patrick shared several photos from the week-long trip. “Today I needed a vacation from our vacation!” Patrick captioned the all-encompassing post. “I woke up at 5:30 a.m. everyday to workout… but I had most of today and didn’t seem to find the energy. [Aaron Rodgers] was such a hottie on the course and the house crew was on point, along with the day to day visitors to join in on the fun! Awesome week!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos show Patrick and Rogers posing together on the golf course with friends, as well as in a boat on the lake.

Rodgers shared similar photos from the golf tournament, as well as pictures from an ’80s costume party. In his caption, Rodgers thanked his racing legend girlfriend for helping to plan the trip, which he called the “best week of the summer.”

“Another incredible week in Lake Tahoe at the [American Century Championship Golf Tournament]. Every year gets a little better thanks to the planning of [Danica Patrick] [NFL veteran AJ Hawk’s wife Laura Hawk], [Sarah Blofsky], and the great caddying of [Eric Blofsky],” Rodgers wrote. “Had 3 great groups to play with, and it’s always fun spending time with our Tahoe family and the great fans we see every year, especially Carol! can’t wait to run it back next year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jul 15, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

Meanwhile, Rogers finished 21st in the tournament, with retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo winning the title for the second straight year.

At a different golf outing last month, Rodgers spent time with retired Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who posted a photo of the two football legends with Favre’s grandson. “My grandson Parker said ‘my favorite QB and favorite retired QB together for a picture how cool,’” Favre captioned the shot, which fans went wild for on Instagram. “Fun day of golf thanks 12.”

The two quarterbacks hit the Baha Mar Showdown in the Bahamas, teaming up to defeat Houston Rockets star Chris Paul and Utah Jazz player Mike Conley.

The Tahoe outing was just one of the many trips Rogers and Patrick have taken together over the course of their relationship, which they made official at the 2018 ESPYS.

On the Fourth of July, the former NASCAR driver shared a glimpse of the couple’s Independence Day festivities. “Good times. Great people. And margaritas!!! Happy birthday America,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of fun photos.