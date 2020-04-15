Danica Patrick Shows off Mad Yoga Skills in Easter Weekend Photos

Danica Patrick is staying as healthy as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. During Easter weekend, the former NASCAR star spent her time doing yoga. She posted photos of her doing different yoga poses on Instagram, and she also posted a couple of quotes from writer and speaker Alan Watts.

In the first post, Patrick is seen doing a couple of poses. And in the caption, Patrick posted a quote from Watts, which said: “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” In the second post, Patrick shared just one pose, and the quote from Watts stated: “But the attitude of faith is to let go, and become open to truth, whatever it might turn out to be.”

“Love that,” Patrick wrote in the second yoga post. “However my truth at that moment in that pose, was I was not going to be able to let go of my foot to put both hands down and bring my left leg up for a beautiful pose that has an equally beautiful name that I defiantly can’t remember. I hope the love of family we have and family we choose is overwhelming your heart today on Easter.”

Patrick is thankful she is able to do yoga at home. In March, Patrick’s boyfriend, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, shared details of them barely escaping Peru right before the coronavirus closures. He talked about the ordeal on The Pat McAfee Show.

“When we rolled up to the airport at, like, 7 in the morning, it was wall-to-wall people and you couldn’t move,” he told McAfee. “I was thinking, ‘This isn’t very safe.’ Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air. Somehow [we] made it through, and then they shut the airport down because it was really bad weather. They had a drop-dead time where they were going to shut the entire airport down — we made it by about 15 minutes.”

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating since January 2018. During that time, the couple have shown their support for each other. Rodgers attended Patrick’s final Daytona 500 race, and Patrick has attended numerous Packers games for the last two years. She even traveled to San Francisco in January when the Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.