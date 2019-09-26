Danica Patrick Fans Are Loving Her Latest Green Bay Packers Celebration Photo

Danica Patrick is a big fan of the Green Bay Packers largely because she and Aaron Rodgers have been dating since the beginning of last year. That has led her to attend a number of Packers games and does not hold back on her support for the green and gold. Patrick has shared a few Instagram posts of her at either Packers practice or games and its interesting considering she is from Chicago and her family members are Bears fans.

Recently, Patrick shared a photo of herself at the Packers game last Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Denver Broncos. The Packers won 27-16 and in the Instagram post Patrick wrote “3-0.” The Packers are one of the eight teams in the NFL who are still undefeated. Their next game is against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night and it would be no surprise to see Patrick at the game showing her support.

The Photos

Patrick posted after the Packers defeated the Broncos this past Sunday. With the team wearing their throwback uniforms, the former NASCAR driver decided to wear the Packers’ old-school colors, which are blue and gold. And it appears she is sitting in a suite with her family and friends. Not a bad way to take in an NFL game.

Message to Patrick and Rodgers

You and Aaron Rodgers are both so cute and adorable together no matter what people say about you two dating because so proud of that team because they have been doing well this season Brittany autry — chuck autry (@020495ba) September 22, 2019

One fan really likes Patrick and Rodgers together, sharing how the two look “so cute and adorable” as a couple, adding that no matter what is said about the two, they should be “proud of the team” because of how well they’ve been doing this season.

Bills Fan Weighs In

You mean 3-0 💥⚡️🙌🏼 go bills! — buj (@buj8) September 22, 2019

This fan might love Patrick, but there is another team that comes before the Packers. The Buffalo Bills fans said, “You mean 3-0, go Bills!” Yes, the Bills are one of the teams who are still undefeated. However, they will not play the Packers this year which is unfortunate because it would have been a compelling game.

Love the Fast Start

This season is off to a great start 🏈 — stopesannalynn24ever (@annalynnstopes) September 23, 2019

This fan is on the same page as Patrick when it comes to the Packers, admitting that the “season is off to a great start.” There was some speculation about the Packers this year because of how they looked the last two seasons. But with a new head coach and the signing of key veteran free agents, it looks like the Packers could make a run at the Super Bowl.

Message from Chiefs Fan

Cool, best wishes to Aaron & the Pack for success (Until 10/27 at Arrowhead)… 😉 — JT Shaneyfelt (@JTSBo) September 22, 2019

A Kansas City Chiefs fan had something to say about Patrick’s post, writing: “Cool, best wishes to Aaron & the Pack for success (Until 10/27 at Arrowhead)…” The Chiefs are another team that is 3-0 and both teams could be still undefeated or have one loss when they face each other. Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes? That has to be one of the biggest games of the 2019 season.

Cowboys Fan Chimes in

Until y’all meet the Cowboys!!! — Henry Evans (@Henrythedeuce) September 23, 2019

It’s clear this fan loves the Dallas Cowboys. The fan responded to Patrick’s lost by saying, “Until y’all meet the Cowboys!!!” Dallas is another team that is 3-0 and the Packers will face them next Sunday. And with the way both teams are looking, that game could be an NFC Championship preview.

Message for Patrick

This fan was happy for Patrick and reminded here how fortunate she was to watch the game inside. The Instagram user said, “Nice W! Also nice day to be inside….unless you’re a duck.” During the game, the Packers and Broncos were hit with a ton of rain and it was raining a good amount before the contest. So it was good Patrick and her family got the enjoy the game without dealing with the weather.

Question for Patrick’s Dad

Another Instagram user had a good question for Patrick. The fan said, “Oh wow…how did u get your dad to wear packers gear?!?!” Patrick’s dad is a Bears fan and the former NASCAR star grew up loving the Bears. But since the Packers were playing the Broncos, it may have been a little easier to get Patrick’s father in some Packers gear.