Dana White Says Other Sports Leagues Have Reached out for Advice After Crowdless UFC 249's Success

✖

UFC 249 took place this past weekend, and Dana White is now getting calls from other sports leagues asking how they pulled it off. The UFC president was recently on TMZ Live and revealed that he's been talking to other sports leagues about starting back up without fans. He also said that fighters and staff members were repeatedly screened and tested before the fights.

"The leagues have reached out," White said Monday on TMZ Live ... "Different states have reached out to us. And, we're going to share this information with everybody." There was one fighter, Jacare Souza, who tested positive for coronavirus, but White said they expected that to happen. With the success of UFC 249, White will have more events in Florida this month. However, he's looking to return to Nevada soon.

"I have a 30-page document that we submitted to the Governor of Nevada and the Governor of Florida on how to pull this off safely. Now we've got one under our belt we're willing to share our information with anybody." Along with Souza, two other cornermen also tested positive for COVIDs-19. Souza was pulled off the fight card, and all three men were self-isolated off the property.

"UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," the UFC said in a statement. "As per UFC's health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment."

White may have started something with UFC returning, fans could see more sports returning soon. NASCAR is scheduled to come back this week while baseball is looking to return in July for a shortened season. President Donald Trump praised White for getting UFC back in action.

"I want to congratulate Dana White and the UFC," Trump said in a video. "They're going to have a big match. We love it. We think it's important. Get the sports leagues back. Let's play. You do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. But we need sports. We want our sports back. And, congratulations to Dana White, UFC."