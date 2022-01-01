Dan Reeves, Former Cowboys Player and NFL Coach, Dead at 77

Dan Reeves, former Dallas Cowboys running back who also was a head coach for three different NFL teams, died on Saturday morning, his family announced. He was 77. The family said in a statement through former Atlanta Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin that Reeves died from complications with dementia.

“Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness,” the family’s statement said, per NFL.com. “His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined.”

Reeves was a running back for the Cowboys for eight seasons (1965-1972) and helped the team win Super Bowl VI. In his career, Reeves ran for 1,990 yards and 25 touchdowns while catching 129 passes for 1693 yards and 17 scores. Once his playing career was over, Reeves became an assistant coach for the Cowboys for eight seasons and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XII.

In 1981, Reeves became the head coach of the Denver Broncos and led the team to three Super Bowls appearances in 12 seasons. He then became the head coach of the New York Giants in 1993 and won just 31 games in four seasons. In 1997, Reeves became the head coach of the Falcons and led them to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1998. In that Super Bowl, the Falcons lost to Reeves’ former team, the Broncos. He was the Falcons head coach until 2003 and didn’t coach in the NFL again. Reeves finished his coaching career with a 190-165-2 regular-season record and 11-9 record in the postseason. He was named AP NFL Coach of the Year in 1993 and 1998.

“Reeves coached the Broncos with integrity, character and toughness along with sincere appreciation for his players and coaches,” the Broncos said in a statement. “His time with the Broncos was part of a remarkable 39-year career in professional football in which he appeared in the Super Bowl an astonishing nine times as a player or coach.”

“Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football,” Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman, said in a statement. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons, I extend our condolences to Dan’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”