See Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2019-2020 Photo, Full Roster That Was Just Posted

Friday evening, the Dallas Cowboys officially unveiled the lineup of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the current NFL season. This has become an event as many hopefuls look to crack the ranks of the most popular group of team supporters.

As the team’s website says, the Cowboys Cheerleaders are “often imitated, never equaled, internationally acclaimed.” This group of 37 supporters has been a mainstay on the sidelines in Dallas throughout Jerry Jones’ tenure as owner, as well as in exotic locations around the world. There is even an ongoing TV show about finding the right candidates for the squad, called Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

The official roster has been set for the 2019-20 season, and now they will just hope that the team itself can provide reasons to cheer each week.

Introducing your 2019-2020 @DCCheerleaders 🌟

The Dallas Cowboys are the most famous brand in sports after owner Jerry Jones built the team into a multi-billion dollar franchise. While the team does its share of merchandise sales and getting the fans excited with the play on the field, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders can be considered as equally famous. Fans eagerly await the release of each year’s cheerleader roster, and now the Cowboys have obliged.

Of course, simply making the roster isn’t a matter of just showing up and hoping that you have what it takes to become a member of the Cowboys Cheerleaders. This group actually holds yearly auditions in search of the best possible roster members. Each candidate must have a G.E.D. or a high school diploma and be eligible to legally work in the United States.

While learning the moves could be viewed as overwhelming, the Cowboys Cheerleaders actually provide classes for those hopefuls that may want to join the ranks one day. Lead instructor KaShara Garrett and some members of the DCC provide step-by-step choreography and techniques that are taught to the cheerleaders each year, and they do so in a class setting.

The DCC is far more than just a group focused on firing up the home crowd, and making this roster is not a simple process.

The reason for holding auditions each season is that these cheerleaders aren’t simply used to fire up the crowd at each game. This squad has become such a brand of its own that they perform for the troops on USO Tours, they visit nursing homes and hospitals, and they perform at other sporting and corporate events.

