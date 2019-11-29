Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife Amy Is ‘More Thankful Than Ever’ in Heartwarming Thanksgiving Message

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife, Amy knows how fortunate she is. The Earnhardt family has been through a lot this year which is why this Thanksgiving means a lot to them. Amy took to Instagram to share an inspiring message to her followers, detailing how thankful and blessed she has been in these past few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on Nov 28, 2019 at 9:27am PST

“More thankful than ever this Thanksgiving! I’m so grateful for these two and our many blessings. Hope everyone is having a good day with friends and family,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That led to a number of her followers showing their support for her in the comments section.

Another added, “So thankful that ya’ll are safe and sound, enjoying your lives together this Thanksgiving! This is a beautiful photo!”

Another fan gave thanks to Amy, writing, “We are thankful for you, Dale, Amy and Isla. Many holidays ahead for y’all!!!!”

And another fan wanted to send the Earnhardt family a message as well. “Beautiful Family, Your all truly blessed. Wishing you and your family a very happy thanksgiving shared with family and friends.”

The reason Amy is “more thankful than ever” is the fact the family was involved in a plane crash. Back in August. Everyone was able to make it out of the plane without any serious injuries and only Earnhardt Jr. was the went to the hospital.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages, and prayer since last Thursday,” he said in his statement. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots, and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”

Earnhardt Jr. races part-time after retiring from racing full-time in 2017. He also works for NBC Sports as a NASCAR analyst. Dale will also be an honorary starter at the Daytona 500 next year and Amy and their daughter, Isla will be right by his side.