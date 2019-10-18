Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pumpkin-Carving Photos With Family

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is getting into the Halloween spirit with his family. This week, the former NASCAR star shared photos of him carving pumpkins with his wife, Amy, and daughter, Isla, on Instagram.

In the caption, Earnhardt wrote, “Pumpkin carving today with the family. Good times.”

Fans seem to love the pumpkin-carving skills of the Earnhardt family. One Instagram user wrote, “Next year you should do a Dale Jr., Pumpkin carving contest,” while another user said, “The priceless times, enjoy every minute, cause they grow up so fast. You and Amy are blessed and Isla has great parents.” Another fan wrote, “great job you guys did. The pumpkins look sooo beautiful!!”

The one fan noticed how much fun Isla was having by, writing, “Great pumpkin carving and Isla looks like she’s having fun.” Another fan echoed the sentiments by saying, “One of my favorite fall traditions! Love the spooky jack-o’-lantern in the first photo, but I think Isla’s doing an awful good job on hers! Her face when she’s concentrating, looks so much like her grandfather!”

Earnhardt is enjoying the time with his has with his family since being retired from NASCAR. Recently, Earnhardt shared fall photos with his wife and daughter and they have also attended racing events together. They are not taking anything granted because the encountered a scary situation during the summer.

Back in August, the Earnhardt family was involved in a plane crash in Tennessee. Everyone on the plane was able to evacuate safely and Earnhardt was the only person to be sent to the hospital for minor injuries. After the crash, the racing legend released a statement.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages, and prayer since last Thursday,” he said. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots, and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”