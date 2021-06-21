Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He's 'Terrified' of NASCAR Event

✖

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits he's "terrified" of a NASCAR event he took part in this weekend. In his Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt participated in his weekly segment in which he answers questions from fans. One fan asked if he felt nervous calling this past weekend's race after taking some time off from the booth.

“Terrified, man,” Earnhardt Jr. said per Sportscasting. “I’m going to host the Countdown to Green with (country singer) Brad Paisley. I have not a lot of experience hosting. We do the podcast, and aside from this part, it’s not live. The Countdown to Green will be live. NBC is coming back to be your host for NASCAR for the next several months, so I’m a little nervous about that."

So much fun today with @NASCARonNBC at @NashvilleSuperS. I love this job. Looking forward to watching more stock car racing tomorrow. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 19, 2021

Earnhardt covered the Ally 400 which took part at Nashville Superspeedway over the weekend. Countdown to Green is a prerace show that includes news, analysis and highlights. Earnhardt went on to say that despite being nervous, he's happy to be working with Paisley.

“Brad’s really easy to be around, easy to work with,” he said. “But just wanting to be a good host, right? There’s so many people that I know and I’ve worked with who have done that type of job for this sport over the last several decades that probably deserve to be doing that job instead of me. They slotted me into that role for this particular weekend, so we’ll see how it goes. “I’m more nervous about that than anything else. Calling a race or being a part of the broadcast booth is easy, and it’s fun. I’m looking forward to that. The hosting part I’m a little bit nervous about."

Hosting Countdown to Green was scary as hell but fun. Thanks @BradPaisley for helpin out! @NASCARonNBC — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 20, 2021

As for the race itself, Kyle Larson won the Ally 400 for his third consecutive win. He has been on a roll lately as he hasn't finished worse than second place in a NASCAR Cup Series race since May 2. “It was a great day,” Larson said, smiling at the understatement. “We never really had to run behind people, so I don’t know if one of my teammates got out front again, it probably would have been hard to pass them. This Valvoline Chevrolet was really good. It cut the middle of the corner really well and our pit crew did an awesome job again. I just hope we can keep it going.”