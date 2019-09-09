Former NFL Star Nate Burleson Believes Dak Prescott Deserves Massive Payday

Following Dak Prescott‘s wildly impressive performance against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, Twitter was abuzz with commentary about his impending contract extension. There were many fans and analysts alike that believe the Cowboys quarterback has rightly earned to be paid like the best at his position, but there were many others that are shocked that this discussion is even taking place.

For former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, however, there is no discussion. He believes that Prescott has done everything that was asked of him and is line for a massive upgrade in pay. In fact, the co-host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football actually sees a scenario in which the Cowboys quarterback could be named Employee of the Month while being gifted a special parking spot.

How do you win Employee of the Month? -Meet all requirements

-Show up

-Loyalty @nateburleson says @dak is the Employee of the Month and deserves to get paid. pic.twitter.com/4BfzP3I0lG — GMFB (@gmfb) September 9, 2019

“Pay the man,” Burleson said on Monday morning. “I would say 35+ million. Period. Look at what he did and look at the $100 million quarterbacks and a couple of the guys that —- the bed this past weekend. Dak Prescott showed why he should get paid. But more importantly, I feel like they should walk in the facility, and Dak Prescott should have Employee of the Month.”

As Burleson explained, what makes a true Employee of the Month is the ability to meet all of the requirements of the job, which Prescott has done, as well as two other key factors. The first is to show up to work every single day and put in effort with your teammates. While Ezekiel Elliott was in Cabo holding out for his new contract, Prescott was in the building and putting in work.

Second, Burleson believes that the Employee of the Month should be someone that can prove that they are loyal to the cause. In this case, Prescott has done everything that was asked of him while telling reporters that he isn’t worried about the pending contract extension. He’s been the perfect company man for the Dallas Cowboys, and Burleson believes that he should be rewarded for these efforts.

Ultimately, Prescott will get paid. There is no denying that fact. Jerry Jones has made it very clear that he wants his quarterback in the building for a very long time and will pay whatever it takes to make this happen. Will the deal be completed in the coming days, or will it be pushed further into the season?

In the eyes of Nate Burleson, this extension should happen immediately.