Daffney’s Cause of Death Officially Revealed by Medical Examiner

The official cause of death for former WCW star Daffney has been revealed. According to TMZ Sports, the death certificate stated that Daffney died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, which is what the police report stated. Daffney, whose real name is Shannon Spruill, was found dead on Sept. 2 after recording a troubling Instagram Live video. She was 46 years old.

Daffney’s friend and pro wrestling Lexie Fyfe told TMZ Sports that Daffney was dealing with mental health issues before her death. WWE legend Mick Foley was seeking to reach out to Daffney after hearing about the video. “If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out,” Foley wrote on Twitter. “She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail.” Foley followed up with another message after learning about her death, stating it’s a “terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling.”

Another WWE legend, Mickie James, posted a message about Daffney on Instagram. “My friend. My beautiful friend. Shannon, I love you. I am so sorry. I am heartbroken. I hope you can see now just how loved you truly are,” James wrote with a photo of the two flexing. “This photo is from when I came to OVW in 2003. We started as roommates & from that day on you were always my soul sister. I will never forget you. I am at a loss for words. I am thinking of you, The Colonel, your family, friends, and so many affected today by this tragedy. You are never alone.”

Daffney started her career at WCW in 1999. She was with the company for two years before it was bought by WWE. From there, Daffney would spend time on the independent circuit before joining TNA (now Impact Wrestling). Daffney would be with TNA from 2008-2011 before moving on to various promotions. Her last known appearance was in 2018 when she was seen at Ring of Honor for the Women of Honor World Championship between Sumie Sakai and Kelly Klein.

A mass was held in Daffney’s memory shortly after her death, and a video of the service was posted online. Additionally, when Awesome Kong was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, she dedicated her induction to Daffney.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.