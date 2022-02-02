Cristina ‘Vita’ Aranda, Wife of Soccer Player Ivan Torres, Murdered in Paraguay

Cristina “Vita” Aranda, the wife of Paraguayan soccer player Ivan Torres, has died after being shot at a music festival over the weekend, according to PEOPLE. She was 29 years old. Torres announced the news of his wife’s death on his Instagram page.

“This is how I will remember you my love, with that beautiful smile and that big heart,” Torres wrote in the caption translated by PEOPLE. “I promise that I will miss you very much, nothing will be the same without you, just to thank you for these 11 years by my side, for teaching me to recognize my mistakes, to forgive, to believe, to be better, to love unconditionally, that Despite the difficulties we had to be prepared for the next opportunity, you told me that you wanted to reach the heart of each woman and impact them.”

Torres went on to say, “I know that God granted it to you and will continue to do so, and THANK YOU for those three children you gave me, I will honor your name by giving my best so that they look like you. LOVE YOU.” Aranda was a model and influencer with over 500,000 followers on Instagram. She was one of two people who were fatally shot at the Ja’umina music festival in San Bernardino, Paraguay on Sunday night according to multiple outlets.

Aranda was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and died from her injuries later. Five other people were wounded and the motive of the shooting is under investigation. It’s not clear if authorities have a suspect in custody. On Arnada’s Instagram account, fans were asked to say tribute to her at a funeral home in Asuncion, Paraguay.

One of Cristina’s priorities was to be close to her followers,” the statement reads. “Out of respect in this delicate moment, the entrance to the wake room will be exclusively for family and friends. We appreciate your desire to accompany us in this delicate moment. We ask you to use the space on the ground floor to leave a dedication and pay tribute to Vita.”

Torres, 30, currently plays for Olimpia of the Paraguayan Primera Division and the Paraguay national team. In December, Arnada announced that she and Torres were getting a divorce.